Police identify suspect in fatal Kansas officer-involved shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating Monday’s fatal officer-involved-shooting and have identified the suspect.

Just before 1:30 a.m., police responded to a check shots call at a residence in the 1900 block of South Glenn in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. The 911 caller reported 49-year-old Robert Sabater of Wichita was firing gunshots outside his residence that struck three other surrounding homes.

Upon arrival, WPD officers and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies observed Sabater sporadically firing multiple shots from inside and outside his home. During this time, officers took cover positions, began evacuating homes around the source of gunfire and one SCSO deputy returned fire. A WPD field supervisor also attempted to contact Sabater by phone, which was unsuccessful.

Sabater continued to fire shots from his home and a short time later ran onto Glenn Street waving a handgun while shouting. He ran south on Glenn towards officers, and was given commands by the officers to drop the gun. Sabater did not comply, turned around and ran north on Glenn.

Officers contacted Sabater again the intersection of Dora Street and Glenn Street. He was still armed with a handgun. Officers again gave multiple orders for Sabater to put the gun down. He did not comply, pointed his gun at officers and multiple shots were fired by WPD officers and SCSO deputies. Sabater was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Davidson. No law enforcement officers or citizens were injured.

Five WPD officers and five SCSO deputies discharged their weapons during this incident. The WPD officers involved are seven, three, two year and eight month veterans of the department. The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard departmental procedure during officer-involved shootings.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is assisting with investigating the incident to provide transparency and avoid conflicts of interest.

This case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.