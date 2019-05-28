Man in possession of drugs arrested while walking in Great Bend

On Monday, May 27 at 3:28 a.m. officers of the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched to the 5800 block of Rosewood in reference to a suspicious person walking in the area.

Officers located a white male that matched the description of the subject in the 1400 block of Patton Road. Zachary McKay, age 20, was contacted and arrested on one warrant from Salina Municipal Court and two warrants from Saline County District Court.

McKay was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia when he was arrested. McKay was transported to Barton County Jail and booked in lieu of bond.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.