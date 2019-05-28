KBI: Police officer arrested for alleged domestic battery

GEARY COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a police officer for domestic violence.

On Monday, special agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested Junction City Police Lieutenant, Jason Waryan.

The Junction City Police Department contacted the KBI at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday to request an investigation into a domestic violence incident.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning between on-duty Lieutenant Jason Waryan, 39 and his live-in girlfriend, Krysteen Harbert, 27. The incident occurred on the 700 block of McClure St in Junction City. Waryan was arrested for domestic battery and criminal restraint. Harbert was arrested for domestic battery.

The KBI released no additional details late Monday.