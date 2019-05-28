Kansas woman killed when huge tree falls on house

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A northeast Kansas woman has been killed by a massive tree falling on her home while she was in the living room.

The death occurred Tuesday morning in Leavenworth. Authorities have not yet released the victim’s name.

Leavenworth Fire Chief Gary Birch said authorities believe the tree might have fallen over because the ground was so saturated from recent rains that its roots became loose. He said there was no strong wind in the area Tuesday morning.

Birch said a crew was working Tuesday to remove the tree so that the woman’s body can be recovered. He said the trunk of the tree appeared to be about 4 feet in diameter.

Much of Kansas has seen heavy rain and flooding over the past week.