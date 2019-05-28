Kansas inmate missing from work release captured at motel

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Kansas Department of Corrections agents, working in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Service, apprehended minimum-custody inmate George Young at a motel on North Broadway Street in Wichita at approximately 11 a.m., Tuesday, according to a media release from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Young, 51, who had been placed on escape status Sunday morning, was apprehended without incident. Currently, he is being held at the Sedgwick County Jail.

Young had been serving time as a parole violator with a new sentence in Sedgwick County. His most recent conviction was for theft in 2018.

The Wichita Work Release Facility, a satellite unit of the Winfield Correctional Facility, is an all-male, minimum-custody state prison with a population of 236.

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Authorities are searching for an inmate and asking the public for help locating him.

Anyone with information on George Young can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 620-221-6660 ext: 56218, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-572-7463, or local law enforcement (911).