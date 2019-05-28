Kansas felon accused of robbery, jailed after standoff with police

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 2500 block of SW Clay in Topeka on reports of an Aggravated Robbery, according to Lt. Jennifer Cross. The victim reported being robbed at gunpoint by a known suspect.

Police located the suspect identified later as 36-year-old Todd Andrew Devlin II of Topeka in a nearby residence. He refused to exit the residence.

After several hours of negotiations police took the Devlin into custody without further incident.

He was booked into Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated robbery and interference with law enforcement, according to Cross. Devlin has previous convictions for criminal possession of a firearm and drugs, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections.