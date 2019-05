SALINE COUNTY —A rural Saline County man got a rude awakening early Sunday morning.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, a 60-year-old homeowner awoke about 2:40 a.m. Sunday upon hearing someone in his residence in the 7400 block of West Water Well Road.

The man went downstairs and found Clinton MacDonald, 30, of Lindsborg in the residence.

Lantz held MacDonald at gunpoint until deputies could arrive, according to Soldan. Deputies arrested MacDonald on requested charges of DUI and trespassing.