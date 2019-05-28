Hurvey D. Chism (Doug), 77, walked through the gates of heaven on May 25th 2019. We will celebrate his earthly life on June 1st, 2019 at the First Assembly of God Church in Great Bend, KS at 10:30am with Rev. Dwight Dozier.

Doug began his wonderful life in Forty-Four, Arkansas on March 17th, 1942. Married Gladys M. Chism (Brown) on April 16th 1961 and they brought into life three sons, Hurvey D. Chism Jr., William G. Chism and Paul C. Chism.

Doug worked as a welder and oilfield rig hand for much of his life. He built houses and fixed most anything. When he retired he also tinkered with rental houses.

He was a jokester and always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed time with his grandchildren, Felicity A. Chism, Zachary A. Chism and Tomie J. Chism. He always had a candy or a rock to give them! He took extreme pride in his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Gladys; two sons: William and Paul; three grandchildren: Felicity, Zachary and Tomie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Eunice (Collins) Chism; one son, Hurvey D Chism Jr.; four brothers: William, Roland, Ulman, and Howard, and one sister Versie.

Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com