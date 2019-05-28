Great Bend Rec Summer Programs

School is out for the summer! Now is the time to get your child registered for a summer of fun with the Rec! The Great Bend Recreation Commission summer programs are set to begin the first of June and run through July. Summer activities will be offered at the Recreation Center, Activity Center, Lincoln, Jefferson, Eisenhower and Park schools, Veterans Park, Zoo, KWEC and other locations throughout Great Bend.

A variety of enrichment and recreation programs are still available for children between the ages of 5 and 16. These programs include arts & crafts, Children’s Theatre “Kids Frankenstein”, abstract doodling, painting, cartooning, tennis lessons, golf lessons, cheerleading, Fourth of July crafts, science, games, rope jumpers, tye dye, cooking classes, swimming lessons and outdoor experience activities. We are also offering a variety of fun one-time classes: Babysitting 101, Craft Stick Art, Zoo Stepping Stone, I Love Ice Cream, Collage Masterpiece, I Love My Dog, Surfboard Dude, Father’s Day Surprise, My Own Robot, I Love Flip Flops and more.

Make sure to check out some of our special Camps and Kids Day Out programs that are scheduled for this summer: Pirate Treasure Hunt, Fishing Fun Day, Rolling Hills Zoo Kids Day Out, Aquatic Camp, C.S.I. & Kids Safety Day Out, Super Hero Engineering With LEGO, Bash Em Bots Engineering With LEGO, Santa Fe Trail Center Kids Day Out, Challenger Soccer Camp, Kids Day At The Beach, Exploring The Great Bend-Brit Spaugh Zoo Camp, Mad Science: Clays and Codes and Outdoor Explorers.

Preschool programs for children ages 3 to 4 will also be held at various locations in Great Bend. These programs include Preschool Aquatics, Crayola Kids, Amazing Shapes Made Fun, Jr. All-Stars, Movin & Groovin With Music, I’m A Doodle Bug, Cheerleading, Get Messy, and cooking classes. We are also offering a variety of fun one-time classes: Tractor Time, My Race Car, Dino Time, My Rocket Ship, My Big Truck, Funny Fish and Animals Kids Day Out. We will also be offering family classes for children ages 4 to 10 accompanied by an adult during the evening and on Saturday mornings. These programs provide families an opportunity to spend some quality time together.

The Recreation Commission also offers adult classes for ages 16 and older. These programs consist of Water Aerobics, Yoga, Tai Chi, Zumba, Coffee, Cardio & Core, Cardio Blast, Noon Body Shaping, Fit Trail Fitness, Weekday Wind Down, 50+ Crafts, Defensive Driving, painting, arts and crafts, Disc Golf tournaments and tennis tournaments.

A complete list of programs and class details can be found at the GBRC website at www.greatbendrec.com. Online enrollment is now available on the website. Please contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext 110, or stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street for more information or with any questions you may have.