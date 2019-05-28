Great Bend law enforcement looking stolen vehicle

On Sunday, May 26 at approximately 10:55 a.m. Great Bend Police Officers responded to a report of a burglary at McDonald Tank, 8823 6th Street and 470 C Street in Great Bend.

Upon Officers arrival it was determined multiple vehicles and tools had been stolen from both buildings. The total loss was approximately $12,000.

Four vehicles were stolen, three of which have been located. The stolen vehicles included a white 2001 Dodge flatbed pick up, which was recovered at Stone Lake in Great Bend. Another stolen vehicle was a green 1971 Ford F100 pick up, which was recovered in the 1300 block of 9th in Great Bend. The third vehicle was a brown 1977 Ford pick up, which was recovered by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office at a residence on Southwest 20 Road in Barton County. The fourth vehicle is described as a silver 2003 Ford pickup bearing Kansas commercial license plate 501379. This vehicle has not been recovered at this time.

This case remains under investigation by the Great Bend Police Department. If you have any information about this crime, or any other crime, contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.