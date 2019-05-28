Ex-city treasurer charged with defrauding small Kansas town

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former town treasurer has been charged in federal court with defrauding her small northeast Kansas community and is accused of spending taxpayer dollars at a casino.

Prosecutors last week filed felony charges of wire fraud and filing a false tax return against ex-Fontana city Treasurer Deborah Sell.

Sell is accused of using city funds to pay personal expenses. Prosecutors allege she defrauded the city for more than two years before leaving the treasurer’s job in September 2017. Fontana is 40 miles southwest of Kansas City.

She is accused of using a city debit card to withdraw cash from an ATM at a Kansas City-area casino in 2017 and failing to report more than $94,000 in income on her 2017 federal tax return.

A telephone listing for Sell was disconnected.