Darren Rocha Hopkins

HUTCHINSON — Darren Lynn “Chavez” Rocha Hopkins, 49, passed away May 22, 2019, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. He was born August 13, 1969, at Great Bend, the son of Vernon Rocha and Carol Horyna.

Darren, a Hutchinson resident since 1992 coming from Great Bend, was employed as a truck driver for Groendyke Transport, Inc. He had a passion for classic cars, and in his free time, enjoyed camping, boating, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include mother, Carol Huffman of Great Bend; one daughter, Leah Hopkins of Hutchinson; three brothers, Leslie W. Hopkins of Great Bend, Tommy R. Hopkins of Great Bend and Greg Rocha of Dodge City; three sisters, Pamela M. Hopkins of Great Bend, Christy Huffman of Great Bend and Susan Volkland of Col.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his father, Vernon Rocha and step father, Tommy E. Hopkins.

Funeral services have been arranged for 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with The Reverend Dick Ogle presiding. Interment will follow at the Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Memorials may be given to the Midwest Transplant Network, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

