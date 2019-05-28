Butler fired by Wichita State

Wichita State baseball coach Todd Butler has been fired after six seasons as the leader of the WSU baseball program.

Athletic Director Darron Boatright announced on Sunday that Butler was being dismissed from the team following the conclusion of his sixth season.

Butler finished his time with the Shockers with a 169-180 record, while recording one tie. His tenure did not include a postseason appearance. WSU finished this season with a 28-31 record and a loss to UConn in the AAC Semifinals.

He still had one year on his contract that he signed in 2013, and will be owed $300,000.

As for the rest of the staff, assistant coaches Sammy Esposito and Mike Pelfrey will remain with the program until their contracts are up at the end of June. Scott Gurss, Director of Operations, will also fulfill his contract that is also up at the end of June.