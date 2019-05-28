Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/24 – 5/27)

5/24

BOOKED: Eliseo Velasco of Salina on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Dudley Littrel of Ellinwood on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Gabriel Oddo of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Ethan Kilbourn of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $1,000 C/S. KHP case for DWS, no seat belt, child restraint, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Matthew Grandclair of Hoisington on GBMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Steven Robertson for GBMC case for battery DV.

RELEASED: Iban Enriquez-Martinez of Great Bend transferred to another agency.

RELEASED: Kennedy Beakey of Great Bend to another agency.

RELEASED: Gabriel Oddo of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery DV posted $1,000 bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Ethan Kilbourn of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, released on KHP case for DWS, no seat belt, child restraint, posted bond amount of $1,000 and $2,500 through Ace Bail Bonding.

5/25

BOOKED: Antonio Zubia of Great Bend on BTDC case for driving while suspended, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Christian N. Ayon on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia with a $1,000 surety bond.

BOOKED: Kyndall Brooks of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: McKinley Payne on BTDC case for probation violation for time served.

RELEASED: Christian Ayon on BCDC warrant with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Antonio Zubia-Renteria on BCDC case with a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Kyndall Brooks of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, posted bond amount of $1,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.

5/26

RELEASED: Eliseo Velasco of Salina on GBMC case for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Tyler Schwager of Great Bend on BTDC case for probation violation after serving time.

RELEASED: Matthew Grandclair of Hoisington on GBMC case for serve sentence.

5/27

BOOKED: Heath Prosser of Claflin on Rice County District Court warrant for probation violation with a no bond. Ellsworth District Court warrant for probation violation with no bond x2. Kingman County District Court warrant for forgery with a bond set at $5,000 C/S. Kingman County District Court warrant for giving a worthless check with a bond set at $1,500 C/S. Kingman County District Court warrant for giving a worthless check with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Zachary McKay of Salina on SNDC warrant for probation violation with no bond. SNDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $258 cash. SNDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $544 C/S. BTDC case for possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Lucky Baker of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Caleb Werth of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Jason Payne of Liberal on BTDC case for probation violation for time served.

RELEASED: Lucky Baker of Ellinwood on BCDC case for driving while suspended after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Heath Prosser transported to Rice County on their holds.

RELEASED: Caleb Werth of Great Bend on BCDC case for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.