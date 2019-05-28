Barton County Health Department ready with free vaccines for flood-effected residents

Barton County is experiencing major flooding throughout out communities. The Barton County Health Department has received Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap) vaccines from KDHE to administer to those affected by the flooding.

If you have not had a Tetanus vaccine in the past 5 years, it is necessary to receive a booster dose to ensure you are protected. This includes the residents that homes have been affected, those assisting in clean up and those responding to emergency situations. These vaccines are free of charge.

Barton County Health Department hours:

Monday – 9:00 am to 5:30 pm

Tuesday – 7:30 am to 5:30 pm

Wednesday – 7:30 am to 5:30 pm

Thursday – 7:30 am to 7:30 pm

Friday – 7:30 am to 5:30 pm

There is no need for an appointment as we provide services on a Walk-in basis. For any questions, contact Karen Winkelman, RN or Shelly Schneider, RN at the Barton County Health Department (620) 793-1902.

If you are a County resident that has been affected by the flood waters and has a private well, please contact Judy Goreham for instructions on how to handle your well.

Office: 620-796-4300

Judy Goreham County Cell: 620-792-9905

Mark Cooper County Cell: 620-793-0219

 If the water wells have been inundated by flood waters they need to be shock chlorinated and tested for bacteria before anyone drinks from them.

 If they are currently inundated (water over them) they should not be running water because they run the risk of pulling the flood waters into their well, etc.

Here is some general information that KDHE puts out whenever water supplies are compromised:

 If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

 Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

 Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

 Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

 Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

http://www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.htm