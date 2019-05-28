ATV and trash truck accident sends Great Bend woman to hospital

On Monday, May 27 at about 9:15 p.m. the Great Bend Police Department responded to a reported injury accident at the intersection of 19th and Jackson in the City of Great Bend. Upon arrival, city police officers discovered a city owned vehicle had been involved. As per city policy, an outside agency was notified. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Evidence at the scene indicates a city-owned trash truck operated by Roberto Hernandez, age 55 of Great Bend was eastbound on 19th Street. A 2015 Arctic Cat, XR700, operated by Katie Baker, age 34 of Great Bend, was southbound on Jackson Street.

Investigation indicates Baker failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the trash truck broadside. Baker sustained serious injuries in the crash. She was taken to KU Med in Great Bend and later transported by aircraft to a Wichita area hospital. Baker was listed in critical but stable condition this morning.

Baker was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. Hernandez was not injured.

The Sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Great Bend Police Department as well as Great Bend Fire and EMS service.