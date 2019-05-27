Arkansas River and Walnut Creek flood info

Flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service in Wichita, continue for the Arkansas River and Walnut Creek in Barton County.

According to the Weather Service, at 3:00 AM Monday morning the stage on the Arkansas River in Great Bend was 12.6 feet. Minor flood stage is 12.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The river will continue rising to near 15.0 feet by early Wednesday morning. The river will fall below flood stage Friday morning.

The National Weather Service’s Flood Warning for Walnut Creek at Albert remains in effect until Thursday morning.

At 1:45 AM Monday the stage was 25.1 feet with flood stage set at 24.0 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The river will continue rising to near 25.2 feet by Sunday evening. The river will fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. At 26.0 feet, significant widening of the channel to near 4000 feet can be expected. Overflows will cover cultivated land with moore flood impacts in Albert.

Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around don`t drown.