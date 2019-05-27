Three Big 12 Squads to Host NCAA Baseball Regionals

big12sports.com – For the sixth time since 1999 and the first time since 2008, the Big 12 Conference will have three teams host regional sites for the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and West Virginia were selected as regional hosts, as announced by the NCAA Division I Baseball Selection Committee on Sunday evening.

This marks the sixth consecutive year that at least two Big 12 programs have been selected as regional hosts.

Currently, the Big 12 is the nation’s second-strongest conference. Overall, the Big 12 has ranked in the top-3 of conference RPI rankings in six of the last seven years.

Oklahoma State (36-18, 14-9) won its third Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship earlier on Sunday with a 5-2 win over West Virginia. The Cowboys, which have a No. 8 RPI, are hosting for the 13th time and first since 2015. This is the final season at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium in Stillwater.

Texas Tech (39-17, 16-8) will host an NCAA regional for a fourth consecutive season and seventh overall in Lubbock. The Red Raiders, which hold an 11 RPI, won their third Big 12 regular-season title in the last four years.

West Virginia (37-20, 13-11) finished fourth in Big 12 and was the runner-up in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship. The Mountaineers, who hold a No. 12 RPI, are hosting a NCAA Regional for the first time since 1955.

The 2019 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Selection Show, with regional pairings, will be revealed in a live, one-hour telecast on ESPNU at 11 a.m. CT on Monday, May 27.