The Barton County Appraiser’s Office is conducting their annual re-inspection of real estate

The Barton County Appraiser’s Office is conducting its annual re-inspection of real estate properties. This process will continue throughout the summer and into the fall. Barton County Appraiser Barb Esfeld says as is required by law, the Appraiser’s Office physically views and re-inspects at least 17% of Barton County each year.

Barb Esfeld Audio

Barton County Appraiser’s Office personnel can be identified by Barton County photo identification badges and will be driving vehicles marked with the Barton County logo. Deputy Appraiser Wendy Prosser says this years re-inspection is taking place in the Hoisington area with staff members responsible for the discovery, listing and the uniform and equitable appraisal of property in compliance with the laws of the State of Kansas.

Wendy Prosser Audio

Other routine work will continue throughout Barton County, such as the review of recent sale properties and parcels with new or demolished buildings. Property owners with questions may contact the Ellis County Appraiser’s Office at 620-793-1821.