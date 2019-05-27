Scott City’s Meyer Captures 1,500m National Title

KINGSVILLE, Texas – Fort Hays State track and field senior Brett Meyer wrapped up the 2019 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in style for the Tigers Saturday (May 25), winning the national championship in the 1,500m run. The title was the third individual national championship for the Tigers in the last three years and the 14th in NCAA history.

Meyer’s race was similar to his preliminary run on Thursday, cruising towards the back of the pack before making a final burst around the last turn to take the crown in 3:58.24. His final lap time of 53.37 was more than enough to make up the ground necessary, finishing a half second in front of second place. It was the Scott City, Kan. native’s sixth All-American honor in his storied career at FHSU.

Fellow senior Kolt Newell, a Senior from Plainville also earned All-American honors Saturday after finishing in a tie for 10th in the high jump. Newell needed just one jump to clear each of his first two heights, soaring over the 6-6.25 and 6-8.25 bar on his first attempts. The second team All-American honor is Newell’s third career All-American accolade.

Junior Alexcia Deutscher, a Junior from Ellis competed in the javelin throw at the national meet for the third time in her career Saturday, finishing 19th after a final toss of 134-2. The Ellis, Kan. native posted a career-best 160-2 earlier in the season.

Meyer’s win and freshman Ryan Stanley’s (Fr. Bennington) fourth-place finish in the pole vault earlier in the week gave the Tiger men 15 points in the team race, good for a 19th-place finish in the country. FHSU was ranked third among MIAA programs.