Russell Community Garage Sale is June 1

During the Russell Community Garage Sale on June 1, over 25 individuals, non-profit organizations and businesses will be offering great opportunities for shoppers to enjoy a day of bargain hunting and treasure seeking. The Russell Community Garage Sale will feature traditional and multi-family garage sales, in-store sales and more. Registered participants may offer additional days or hours, but all participants will be open Saturday.

Garage Sale Guides, including a detailed map of all registered participants, will be available starting Wednesday, May 29. Each participant’s sale dates and hours will be listed, as well as a general description of their items. Guides may be picked up at Encore Antiques & Collectables (590 S. Fossil), Russell County Economic Development & CVB (331 E. Wichita), or Advantage Realty (811 N. Kansas).

All proceeds from registrations directly benefit Russell Community Theater. RCT, Advantage Realty and KRSL Russell Radio have partnered to sponsor the Russell Community Garage Sale. Printing and outreach support were provided by Russell County Economic Development & CVB, Russell County GIS & Mapping and Office Products, Inc. – Russell.

Find the latest news on facebook at www.facebook.com/RussellGarageSale. For additional information, contact Russell Community Theater at 785-483-4057 or stop by 590 S. Fossil, Russell.