Monday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Whit Merrifield got a lucky hop on an RBI single in the 10th inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Yankees 8-7 despite blowing a six-run lead. Merrifield hit a sharp, two-out grounder toward third baseman Gio Urshela with speedster Billy Hamilton at second. The ball skipped over the head of Urshela, giving Hamilton time to race home. Hamilton had walked against Josh Holder and stolen second to set up the play.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brian McCann drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Atlanta, which scored three runs in the ninth to tie it, has won 12 of 16 and captured its fifth successive series by winning two of three from St. Louis.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Brett Standlee gave up one run in seven innings to help Oklahoma State defeat West Virginia 5-2 in the Big 12 Tournament title game. The third-seeded Cowboys won their third tournament title overall and their second in three years. Fourth-seeded West Virginia was seeking its first title since joining the conference before the 2013 season.

National Headlines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr has died at age 85. The Green Bay Packers say Starr died Sunday in Birmingham, Alabama. He had been in failing health since suffering two strokes and a heart attack in 2014. Starr led Green Bay to six division titles, five NFL championships and wins in the first two Super Bowls.

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) _ Martin Truex Jr. has won three of NASCAR’s last five Cup points races after taking the Coca-Cola 600 for the second time in four years. Truex held off Joey Logano and Kyle Busch at Charlotte Motor Speedway to win NASCAR’s longest race. He led 116 laps in a race that included 30 lead changes and 16 caution flags.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Simon Pagenaud gave Team Penske an 18th Indianapolis 500 victory by outdueling Alexander Rossi in a breathtaking 13-lap sprint to the finish. The two swapped the lead five times with Pagenaud storming to the front for good, seconds before he took the white flag. Pagenaud’s future at Penske has been in question, but an Indy 500 victory bought him breathing room. Takuma Sato was third, followed by Josef Newgarden and defending champion Will Power.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Kevin Na birdied four of the first eight holes, shooting a 4-under 66 and cruising to a four-shot victory over Tony Finau at Colonial. The South Korean-born American opened with a two-shot lead and was in front by at least that many for the final 16 holes. Local favorite Jordan Spieth’s strong putting disappeared in a 2-over 72.

PARIS (AP) _ Roger Federer won easily yesterday in his first French Open match since 2015. The 20-time Grand Slam champion defeated French Open debutant Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-4, 6-4. Venus Williams’ 22nd appearance at the French Open didn’t go as well, as the seven-time Grand Slam titlist dropped a 6-3, 6-3 match to ninth-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Toronto 10 San Diego 1

Final N-Y Mets 4 Detroit 3

Final Colorado 8 Baltimore 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 6 Cleveland 3

Final Boston 4 Houston 1

Final Minnesota 7 Chi White Sox 0

Final Kansas City 8 N-Y Yankees 7, 10 Innings

Final Oakland 7 Seattle 1

Final L-A Angels 7 Texas 6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 11 Pittsburgh 7

Final Washington 9 Miami 6

Final Milwaukee 9 Philadelphia 1

Final Cincinnati 10 Chi Cubs 2

Final Arizona 6 San Francisco 2

Final Atlanta 4 St. Louis 3, 10 Innings