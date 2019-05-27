Man remains jailed for ramming sheriff’s vehicle with bale spear

DECATUR COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man for attempted murder after an altercation with sheriff’s deputies.

Just after at 3 p.m. Thursday, The Decatur County Iowa Sheriff Ben Boswell and two deputies were dispatched to 14163 -128th Avenue in rural Grand River following a 911 call with a report of an altercation between family members, according to a media release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The initial responding deputy was confronted by 54-year-old Gerry Greenland, who was driving a John Deere 4250 tractor that was outfitted with a front-end bale spear.

As the deputy drove up the driveway, Greenland drove the tractor towards the deputy’s vehicle. The deputy took evasive action to avoid contact with the tractor.

Greenland then drove the tractor towards the vehicle occupied by Sheriff Boswell that was stopped on the grass next to the driveway.

Greenland struck Sheriff Boswell’s vehicle, forcing one of the bale spear tines through the driver’s door and pushing Sheriff Boswell and his vehicle more than 100 feet.

When the tractor and impaled vehicle came to a rest, deputies were able to get Greenland from the tractor and take him into custody without further incident. Sheriff Boswell was unharmed.

The Iowa State Patrol and Division of Criminal Investigation charged Greenland with one count of Attempted Murder.