Kids eat free at schools this summer in Great Bend

As the school year wraps up, child nutrition is an important issue to consider in the summer months. To make healthy meals convenient, accessible and free for children in our community, USD 428 will again participate in the Summer Food Service Program funded by the United Stated Department of Agriculture.

Children age 1-18 can participate in the Summer Food Program. During the month of June, June 3-28, a free breakfast and lunch will be available at all five of the elementary school buildings, Monday through Friday. Free breakfast is available from 8-8:30 a.m., followed by lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Continuing into the month of July, from July 1-26 (excluding July 4 & 5), Park Elementary School will be the site of free lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, Monday through Friday.

“Adults are welcome to come eat with us,” said Kristy Alvord, food services director. Breakfast is $2 and lunch is $3.50.

“This is a great opportunity for our community,” Alvord said. “As parents, we are busy in the summer months. This is an easy, fast and free way to get our children fed.

“Since the summer program will be operating in all five elementary locations during the month of June, a free breakfast or lunch is just a short walk away for many children,” she said. “For child-care providers this is a great way to get the kids out, teach them about school meals, give them nutrition education while eating at the schools, and for those soon-to-be kindergartners, it will give them an idea of what to expect when they start school.”

New this summer, a daily snack will also be available at the Great Bend Public Library in the months of June and July. Like the summer breakfast and lunches, snacks are free to anyone 18 years of age or younger. Prepared by the Central Kitchen, snacks will be served from 3:30-4 p.m. at the Great Bend Public Library.

Each year, USDA partners with local organizations like USD 428 to provide free meals to children when school is out for the summer. The program has been supported locally for more than 20 years.

June Summer Food Program Locations:

 Eisenhower Elementary, 1212 Garfield St, Great Bend

 Jefferson Elementary, 2716 24 th St, Great Bend

 Lincoln Elementary, 5630 Broadway Ave, Great Bend

 Park Elementary, 1801 Williams St, Great Bend

 Riley Elementary, 1515 10 th St, Great Bend

For more information, call the USD 428 Central Kitchen, 620-793-1540.