Kansas inmate missing from work release

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Authorities are searching for an inmate and asking the public for help locating him.

Just before 4a.m. on Sunday, 51-year-old George Young was declared an escape from the Wichita Work Release Facility. Young has been at Wichita Work Release since March 13, 2019. The facility houses 250 minimum-custody male offenders.

Young is a described as a black male, 6-foot tall, 200 pounds with black hair. Young is currently serving time at Wichita Work Release Facility as a Parole Violator with a new sentence from Sedgwick County, Kansas. Young’s most recent criminal conviction was in 2018 for Theft.

Anyone with information on George Young can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 620-221-6660 ext: 56218, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-572-7463, or local law enforcement (911).