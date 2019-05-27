Harvest weeds already on the minds of producers

With the abundant to excessive rains of late, chances are that broadleaf weeds will make a major push in wheat fields ahead of harvest time. A grower has the option of applying a knockdown herbicide application to those weeds, but that decision must be weighed very carefully, according to a K-State weed management specialist. Dallas Peterson says that producers must consider the economic viability of these herbicide treatments beforehand, among other things.

Peterson talks about some of the main herbicide options for pre-harvest weed burndown in wheat.

Peterson says there are a couple of other herbicide alternatives, but again, producers shouldn’t expect too much out of these, or any other pre-harvest treatments. K-State’s 2019 Chemical Weed Control Guide covers these options in greater detail…ask your local Extension office about it.