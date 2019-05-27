Governor spent Memorial Day flying over flood damage in Kansas

Governor Larua Kelly was busy Memorial Day. She toured the areas around Tuttle Creek, Perry and Milford lakes. On social media, she encouraged residents to be cautious and make safety a priority as we deal with widespread flooding across Kansas.

Once again we flew @GovLauraKelly and @KansasEmergency to observe some of the reservoirs in the state. Today we flew to Tuttle Creek Lake, Milford Lake, and Perry Lake. The video shows the release of water from Perry Lake this afternoon. #kswx pic.twitter.com/A9BVTJcQzx — KHP Air Support Unit (@KHPAircraft) May 27, 2019