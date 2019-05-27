49-year-old man dead in Kansas officer-involved shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating

Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting call in the 1900 Block of South Glenn Avenue in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 49-year-old man was reportedly firing a gun outside the residence. When officers arrived, they observed the man entering and exiting the home and firing a gun. At one point, the man exited his home and ran south on Glenn Avenue toward police. The officers immediately issued verbal instructions to the man who was armed with a handgun. The man then turned and ran northbound and he encountered police again at the intersection Glenn and Dora Street, according to Davidson.

Although police issued verbal commands to the man again, he pointed the handgun at officers. Wichita police officers and Sedgwick County deputies fired weapons at the man and killed him, according to Davidson.

Police know that two other homes in the neighborhood were struck by gunfire. There are no other injuries reported, according to Davidson.

The neighborhood is closed off as authorities including the KBI continue to investigate. Davidson released no additional information early Monday.