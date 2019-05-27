Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South southwest wind 9 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.