Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South southwest wind 9 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 74.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.