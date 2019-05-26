Years of monitoring and data go into making euthanizing decisions at Great Bend zoo

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

When the unfortunate decision was made last week to euthanize the nearly 19-year old African Leopard at the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo, it came with years’ worth of data.

Zoo Curator Sara Hamlin says when animals start getting older, zookeepers set up a paperwork system that tracks certain quality-of-life points. Ultimately, it is up to the zookeepers to decide if the animal is comfortable to continue on.

“It really falls upon the keepers,” Hamlin said. “They usually come to me and say, ‘look, she’s just not good anymore. It’s time.’ They know the animal the best, they see the animal every day.”

Banera, the leopard at the Great Bend zoo, was euthanized last Wednesday when staff and veterinarians determined her quality of life deteriorated to a point that they could no longer keep her comfortable.

Banera had been treated for severe arthritis for the past six years. Zoo staff had been keeping track of quality-of-life points for the last couple of years with Banera, including how much she eats, how much she moves, and how much she interacts with Toby, the other leopard.

As for Banera’s exhibit partner, 15-year old Toby, Hamlin says he should adjust rather easily to life without Banera and there are no plans of getting another leopard.

“Leopards are not social animals,” said Hamlin. “They live a solitary life unless they’re in a breeding situation. Toby, with some adjustment time, will be perfectly happy living by himself.”

African Leopards live up to 21 years in managed care. Banera was two days shy of her 19th birthday when she was euthanized.