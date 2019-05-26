Latest water levels in Barton County

The National Weather Service in Wichita, has issued a Flood Warning for the Arkansas River at Great Bend from Saturday morning until Tuesday evening.

According to the Weather Service, at 3:01 AM Sunday morning the stage was 12.6 feet. Minor flood stage is 12.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. The river will continue rising to near 13.2 feet by Monday evening. The river will fall below flood stage Tuesday before midnight. At 14.1 feet, water begins to threaten the City`s sewage treatment plant. Flooding will definitely affect agricultural communities.

The National Weather Service’s Flood Warning for Walnut Creek at Albert remains in effect Saturday morning and will be in effect through Monday afternoon.

At 2:45 AM Sunday morning the stage was 25.1 feet with flood stage set at 24.0 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The river will continue rising to near 25.1 feet by Sunday morning. The river will fall below flood stage early Monday morning.

Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around don`t drown.