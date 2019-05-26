(VIDEO) Flood Waters in Albert, KS

Water in Albert from Walnut Creek has risen 25.6 feet according to the USGS. Flood stage is 24 feet. Walnut Creek is forcast to begin falling by Monday afternoon. Current flood levels have affected approximately a dozen homes in the Albert Community, with several others taking in ground water through basements as numerous residents of Great Bend have also been experiencing.

Current forecasts for Central Kansas call for additional heavy rain today, followed by sunny skies mixed with a slight chance of thunderstorms throughout the week next week.