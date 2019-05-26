Sunday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pinch hitter Jedd Gyorko connected for a three-run homer during St. Louis’ four-run eighth inning, helping the Cardinals top the Atlanta Braves 6-3. Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Carpenter each had three hits as St. Louis improved to 7-15 in May. The Cardinals (26-25) were in danger of falling below the .500 mark for the first time since April 7. ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pinch hitter Jedd Gyorko connected for a three-run homer during St. Louis’ four-run eighth inning, helping the Cardinals top the Atlanta Braves 6-3. Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Carpenter each had three hits as St. Louis improved to 7-15 in May. The Cardinals (26-25) were in danger of falling below the .500 mark for the first time since April 7.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Austin Romine and Cameron Maybin each drove in two in New York’s five-run second inning, and the Yankees held on to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5, completing a doubleheader sweep for their seventh straight win. Romine finished with three hits and Maybin also had an RBI single in the third as won both games after severe thunderstorms postponed Friday night’s contest.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Big 12 baseball tournament semifinal between Oklahoma State and TCU has been pushed from Saturday night to Sunday morning due to weather. A news release from the conference said the game was postponed due to potential inclement weather entering the Oklahoma City area on Saturday evening.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Ryan Bergert and Zach Ottinger combined for a shutout, and West Virginia defeated top-seeded Texas Tech 2-0 to advance to the Big 12 Tournament final. Bergert took a perfect game into the fifth inning. Ottinger threw four innings of hitless relief to earn the save.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Brian Klein and Cameron Warren each had two hits to help top-seeded Texas Tech defeat West Virginia 10-3 on Saturday in the Big 12 Tournament semifinal round. The teams will meet again Saturday, with the winner advancing to the championship game Sunday.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Josh Watson and Zach Humphreys both had four hits, and TCU stayed alive in the Big 12 Tournament with a 13-6 win over Oklahoma State. The teams will meet again Saturday night, with the winner playing in the title game on Sunday.

UNDATED (AP) — Art Briles, the former Baylor football coach fired three years ago after an investigation found the school had mishandled allegations of sexual misconduct and violence, has been hired to lead an East Texas high school program. Mount Vernon Superintendent says its board of trustees has approved a two-year contract with Briles.

National Headlines

TORONTO (AP) _ The Toronto Raptors have advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time by rallying from a 15-point deficit in a 100-93 triumph over the Milwaukee Bucks. Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points and had 17 rebounds for the Raptors, who went on a 26-3 run in the second half to surge ahead. Toronto swept the last four games of the Eastern Conference finals to earn a meeting with the Golden State Warriors, beginning Thursday in Toronto.

HOUSTON (AP) _The Houston Astros have placed outfielder George Springer on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Springer suffered the injury trying to make a sliding catch on a foul ball in the eighth inning of Friday’s game against the Red Sox. He was playing in his first game back after missing the previous four with a stiff back. Springer is batting .308 this season with 17 home runs 43 RBIs.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Kevin Na will carry a two-stroke lead into the final round at Colonial. Na followed Friday’s 62 with a 1-under 69 for a 9-under total. He recovered from a double bogey at the par-5 11th that cost him the lead, steadying himself over the final seven holes. Jordan Spieth and Furyk both shot 68 and were among a quintet at 7 under.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) _ Defending champion Paul Broadhurst waited out two storm delays to shoot a bogey-free third round and open a two-shot lead at the Senior PGA Championship. The 53-year-old from England fired a 3-under 67 and moved to 6-under. He entered the day as the co-leader with Esteban Toledo, who tumbled into seventh at 1 over for the tournament by shooting 4 over 74. Retief Goosen is second at 4 under after a 67.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final San Diego 19 Toronto 4

Final N-Y Mets 5 Detroit 4, 13 Innings

Final Baltimore 9 Colorado 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 8 Chi White Sox 1

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Kansas City 3

Final Oakland 6 Seattle 5

Final Tampa Bay 6 Cleveland 2

Final Houston 4 Boston 3

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Kansas City 5

Final L-A Angels 3 Texas 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 8 Cincinnati 6

Final Washington 5 Miami 0

Final Arizona 10 San Francisco 4

Final Philadelphia 7 Milwaukee 2

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Pittsburgh 2

Final St. Louis 6 Atlanta 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 100 Milwaukee 94