Police identify 34-year-old Kan. man as victim in fatal shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcment authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have released the name of the victim.

Just before 9:30p.m. Saturday, police responded to 1235 SW Huntoon in Topeka for a report of a shooting, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

Bystanders were attempting to treat a single shooting victim identified as 34-year-old Darton A. Fields II of Topeka.

EMS transported Fields to a local hospital where he died, according to Jones.

The Topeka Police Homicide Unit is reviewing all investigative leads and evidence. Jones encouraged anyone with information to contact the Topeka Police.