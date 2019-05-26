Memorial Day Weather

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3am. Some storms could be severe, with heavy rain. Low around 59. South southeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Memorial Day A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.