Memorial Day on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

MID-5:00        Coast to Coast with George Noory

5:00-6:00       America in the Morning

6:00-7:00       “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7:00-10:00     ABC Radio – “America Remembers” Join us as we honor the memories of the men and women of our armed forces, who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.

10:00-12:30  ABC Radio – “America Remembers” (Encore Presentation) 

12:30-4:30     Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Chicago White Sox 

4:30-6:30       Dave Ramsey Show

6:30-10:30     Major League Baseball – New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers or Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals – Toronto @ Milwaukee

10:30-MID     ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitz”