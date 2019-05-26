Memorial Day on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

MID-5:00 Coast to Coast with George Noory

5:00-6:00 America in the Morning

6:00-7:00 “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7:00-10:00 ABC Radio – “America Remembers” Join us as we honor the memories of the men and women of our armed forces, who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.

10:00-12:30 ABC Radio – “America Remembers” (Encore Presentation)

12:30-4:30 Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Chicago White Sox

4:30-6:30 Dave Ramsey Show

6:30-10:30 Major League Baseball – New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers or Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals – Toronto @ Milwaukee

10:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitz”