Man enters plea deal on charges of defrauding Kansas medical clinic

WICHITA, KAN. – A man who defrauded a Kansas non-profit medical clinic through an internet marketing scheme has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of deceptive commercial practice in Sedgwick County District Court, according to a media release from district attorney.

Daniel Fielding Glickman, 37 of Tigard, Oregon, created an online company called FQHC Healthcare LLC that purportedly specialized in finding medical professionals for non-profit medical clinics nationwide.

In January of 2018, Wichita-based GraceMed Health Clinic hired Glickman to find two candidates for medical positions for their multiple locations in Sedgwick County and around the state. GraceMed, 1122 N. Topeka in Wichita, paid Glickman a $10,000 fee –$5,000 for each position that it was seeking to fill.

The investigation showed that the job candidates produced by the Oregon company either did not exist or were real medical professionals who had no idea that their names were being submitted as job candidates in Wichita.

As part of his plea agreement, Glickman pleaded guilty to two counts of Deceptive Commercial Practice and refunded the $10,000 in fees that he had collected from GraceMed. Glickman also was ordered to serve a 30-day jail sentence, which had been completed as of Friday.

Glickman admitted in court documents that he used his business to “knowingly and falsely” promise to produce job candidates for GraceMed in return for the payment of the fee. A website for Glickman’s company was no longer available on the internet as of Friday.

Glickman was arrested on the Kansas charges earlier this year by Oregon authorities. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on April 10, 2019.

The District Attorney encourages businesses and non-profit agencies to fully investigate out-of-state companies before doing business with them. Online and telephone financialscams are one of the top reasons that consumers contact the District Attorney’s office tofile complaints.

The case was handled by the Investigations Division of the District Attorney’s office.