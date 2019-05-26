Kansas City Police: Device thrown in parked SUV explodes

.@ATFKansasCity Special Agent/ Bomb Technicians and Explosives Specialist are working with @KCKPDHQ and @KCKFDPIO to determine the cause of this morning’s car explosion. To early in the investigation to know cause. https://t.co/XSuSQOtwLq — ATF Kansas City (@ATFKansasCity) May 26, 2019

The explosion happened Sunday morning and damaged the Chevrolet TrailBlazer. No one was in the vehicle or was hurt by the blast.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler says his department has requested help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the investigation.