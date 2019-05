NORTON COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 11p.m. Friday in Norton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1980 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Michael D. Gaschler, 55, Ellis, was eastbound on U.S. 283 seventeen miles south of Norton. The motorcycle struck a deer standing in the road.

Gaschler and a passenger Barbara Root, 54, Lyons, were transported to the hospital in Norton. They were not wearing helmets, according to the KHP.