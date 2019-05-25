Great Bend Post

Weekend Weather

Saturday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Memorial Day
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 71.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.