Weekend Weather

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Memorial Day A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.