Weather Service: EF-0 tornado hit rural southeast Kansas

DOUGLASS, Kan. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a weak tornado touched down Friday afternoon in a rural area near Douglass in southeastern Kansas.

An EF-0 tornado, with winds from 65 mph to 85 mph, hit about 4:20 p.m. Friday and stayed on the ground only a couple of minutes. The weather service says the damage was relegated to trees in the area. No injuries or building damage was reported.

Meteorologists say heavy rains — which could worsen flooding — as well as strong winds and hail could be seen Saturday evening into Sunday for parts of eastern Kansas. Dry weather is expected Monday and for several days after that.