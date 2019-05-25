Two flood warnings are in effect for Barton County for both the Arkansas River and Walnut Creek

The National Weather Service in Wichita, has issued a Flood Warning for the Arkansas River at Great Bend from Saturday morning until Tuesday evening.

According to the Weather Service, at 8:01 AM Saturday morning the stage was 12.0 feet. Minor flood stage is 12.0 feet. The river will continue rising to near 12.1 feet by this afternoon. The river will fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. At 12.0 feet, minor flooding of low-lying areas and bottom land can be expected. Minor flooding begins to affect agricultural communities 3.0 miles upstream. Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter provided an update Saturday morning at 10:15 AM.

The National Weather Service’s Flood Warning for Walnut Creek at Albert remains in effect Saturday morning and will be in effect through Monday afternoon.

At 7:45 AM Saturday morning the stage was 24.1 feet with flood stage set at 24.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast. The river will continue rising to near 25.1 feet by Sunday morning. The river will fall below flood stage Tuesday in the early afternoon. Here’s Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir.

Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around don`t drown.