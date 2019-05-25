SW Kansas man sentenced for distribution of meth

DODGE CITY – A Dodge City man was sentenced this week to 154 months in prison for distribution of methamphetamine, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Roman Del Real, 33, was sentenced by Judge Sidney R. Thomas in Ford County District Court. Del Real pleaded guilty in February to one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

The crime was committed in October 2016. The charge stemmed from an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Garden City Police Department, Dodge City Police Department, Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Finney County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Department of Revenue Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Assistant Attorney General Melissa G. Johnson, former-Assistant Attorney General Jason B. Oxford and late-Assistant Attorney General Steven W. Wilhoft prosecuted the case.