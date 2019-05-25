Sorghum Notes from National Sorghum Producers

NSP Chairman Represents Sorghum Farmers At White House MFP Announcement

Yesterday, National Sorghum Producers Chairman Dan Atkisson stood alongside President Trump, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Mike Conaway and other farm and ranch representatives at an announcement ceremony concerning the Administration’s $16 billion aid package to help farmers and ranchers impacted by retaliatory trade tariffs. Atkisson, a sorghum farmer from Stockton, Kansas, made the following statement in response:

“We are grateful to President Trump, Secretary Perdue and other key policymakers for recognizing the harmful impacts that retaliatory trade tariffs are having on our farmers and ranchers. President Trump’s commitment to level the playing field for farmers is not an easy endeavor, but we support him in this effort to ensure the global market is made truly free and fair for the United States and remain grateful for his steadfast commitment to America’s producers.”

NSP looks forward to continuing its work with the Administration as details of the Market Facilitation Program (MFP) are finalized to ensure this package works for our nation’s sorghum farmers and all U.S. farmers. Read NSP’s full press release here.

USDA Releases Details for 2019 Market Facilitation Program

The MFP for 2019, authorized under the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act and administered by the Farm Service Agency, will provide $14.5 billion in direct payments to producers. The payments for the products covered in the MFP, including sorghum, will receive a payment based on a single county rate multiplied by a farm’s total plantings to those crops in aggregate in 2019. Those per acre payments are not dependent on which of those crops are planted in 2019, and therefore will not distort planting decisions. Moreover, total payment-eligible plantings cannot exceed total 2018 plantings.

Payments will be made in up to three tranches, with the second and third tranches evaluated as market conditions and trade opportunities dictate. The first tranche will begin in late July/early August, as soon as practical, after Farm Service Agency crop reporting is completed by July 15. If conditions warrant, the second and third tranches will be made in November and early January. National Sorghum Producers will continue to work with the Administration to ensure the best possible assistance for sorghum producers. If you have questions, please contact the NSP office. NSP continues to work for clarification on server issues around silage and forage sorghum and we will share that information with our members as soon as possible.

2018 MFP Certification Deadline Extended Again

USDA has extended the deadline from May 17 to May 31 for agricultural producers to certify 2018 crop production for payments through the Market Facilitation Program (MFP), which helps producers who have been significantly affected by foreign tariffs, resulting in the loss of traditional exports. USDA has not made this announcement on a national basis, but several state FSA offices have stated May 31 is the new deadline. The FSA will continue to issue payments at $0.86 per bushel for sorghum. Producers can certify production by contacting their local FSA office or through Farmers.gov.

Disaster Aid Passes in Senate, Awaiting Expected House Approval

Yesterday, the Senate passed a long-awaited $19 billion disaster-relief package. The legislation was endorsed by the President and was therefore expected to be passed by unanimous consent today in the House with no roll call vote needed. This was important because the House adjourned yesterday morning and Members of Congress went home. However, freshman lawmaker Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) objected to passing the measure by a voice vote, meaning the House will have to vote on the measure after the Memorial Day recess in 10 days. The bill enjoys broad bipartisan support and will likely pass by a lopsided margin. Some notable agriculture provisions include: (1) more than $3 billion to cover crop losses (including milk, on-farm stored commodities, crops prevented from planting in 2019, harvested adulterated wine grapes) trees, bushes, and vines due to hurricanes Michael and Florence, other hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, typhoons, volcanic activity, snowstorms, and wildfires occurring in 2018 and 2019 under terms and conditions determined by the Secretary of Agriculture (note: this is not a nationwide program — it is only for Presidentially declared disaster counties or other areas specifically prescribed by the legislation); (2) the aid may be provided in the form of block grants to the states; (3) the aid may be used to cover forest restoration and poultry and livestock losses; (4) payments may be used to compensate producers whose Whole Farm Revenue Protection was reduced due to assistance from state disaster programs after 2018 crop years losses; (5) total payments under disaster, crop insurance, and NAP may not exceed 90 percent of losses, except those who did not buy crop insurance or NAP are limited to 70 percent; (6) crop insurance and NAP purchases are required in next two years of any receiving benefits; (7) the AGI means test for MFP eligibility is waived for persons or entities where at least 75 percent of their AGI is derived from farming, ranching, or forestry; and (8) whole farm insurance for hemp is required to be offered in time for the 2020 reinsurance year. A brief summary of the measure may be found here. The full bill text may be found here. Also, you may read a breakdown of the disaster aid package from ProFarmer’s Jim Wiesemeyer here.

NSP Commends Sec. 232 Tariffs Removal, Urges Congress to Approve USMCA

The announcement Friday, May 17, that Section 232 tariffs will be removed on steel and aluminum imports from Mexico and Canada was anticipated news and an important step toward the ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement. National Sorghum Producers Chairman Dan Atkisson thanked President Trump and the Administration in a statement for creating an avenue that will hopefully clear the way for USMCA to be ratified by Congress and enacted soon. Mexico continues to be a top buyer of U.S. grain sorghum, and NSP will continue to call on Congress to pass the USMCA trade agreement.

York Joins Kansas Grain Sorghum Team

Adam York has joined Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission and Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers Association as the Director of Programs. York has over half a decade of legislative experience working as Legislative Director to Congressman Steve Watkins and Deputy Chief of Staff to Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins. Kansas Grain Sorghum Executive Director Jesse McCurry said he is impressed with what he has seen of York’s ability to implement effective strategies for engagement, advocacy and expanded operational management. National Sorghum Producers welcomes York into Team Sorghum and looks forward to working with him.

Ag Industry Calls for Congress to Extend Biodiesel Tax Credit

National Sorghum Producers and 12 other trade groups representing farmers, rural lenders, crop and biobased oil producers, and biodiesel producers wrote leaders of the House of Representatives and Senate, asking them to take action on bipartisan legislation to extend the biodiesel tax incentive. The letter cites the economic struggle felt by U.S. farmers through low prices, trade disputes, weather events, increased debt and rising input costs. They state a area of hope in the hard economic times is in the increased use of soybean oil for biodiesel and renewable diesel. However, this hope is diminished by the unwillingness of Congress to renew the biodiesel tax incentive, which expired in December 2017. This lapse has lead to uncertainty in the industry and difficult decisions for producers. NSP will continue to support the renewal of the biodiesel tax incentive. The full letter can be read here.

House Bill Introduced to Stop the EPA from Undermining the RFS

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin C. Peterson (D-MN) and Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) and the co-chairs of the Congressional Biofuels Caucus introduced the Renewable Fuel Standard Integrity Act of 2019 which establishes an annual June 1 deadline for refineries to submit small refinery exemption (SRE) petitions from their RFS blending obligations each year and increases transparency in the process.

By setting a June 1 petition submission deadline each year, the EPA will have time to account for renewable fuel gallons stripped from the market due to waivers. The bill also increases transparency in the process by making information with respect to a petition subject to public disclosure. National Sorghum Producers supports the need to stabilize the timeline for the exemption process for small refineries and will continue advocating for ethanol markets for sorghum producers.

EPA Shows Transparency in New Litigation Tool

Environmental Protection Agency General Counsel Matthew Leopold launched a new online tool to allow anyone to know when, and by whom, EPA is being sued. This new tool was launched in an effort by the agency to enhance transparency about their defensive litigation activities. The tool allows users to sign up to receive notifications of EPA litigation.

USDA Reopens Continuous CRP Signup

USDA’s Farm Service Agency will accept applications beginning June 3, 2019, for certain practices under the continuous Conservation Reserve Program signup and will offer extensions for expiring CRP contracts. The 2018 Farm Bill reauthorized CRP, one of the country’s largest conservation programs. Since passage of the 2018 Farm Bill last December, FSA has analyzed the language and prioritized water-quality practices and conservation goals.

Crop Update

Twenty-six percent of the nation’s sorghum acreage was planted by May 19, twelve percentage points behind both the previous year and the five-year average. Producers in Texas had planted 79 percent of the state’s intended sorghum acreage by week’s end, 10 percentage points behind last year but equal to the five-year average.

