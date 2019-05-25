Saturday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dansby Swanson homered twice and Freddie Freeman also connected, helping Mike Foltynewicz and the Atlanta Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2. Swanson drove Miles Mikolas’ first pitch of the sixth inning over the wall in left, giving Atlanta a 2-1 lead. Freeman then hit his 13th homer, giving Atlanta its third set of back-to-back homers this season.

UNDATED (AP) — Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa will be eligible to play next season. The NCAA’s reinstatement committee agreed with an appeal filed by the school. The NCAA in February had declared De Sousa ineligible this past season and next season. The punishment came after De Sousa’s named surfaced last summer in an FBI probe into corruption in college basketball.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Inclement weather has pushed the conclusion of the Baylor-TCU Big 12 Tournament game to Saturday morning after a delay of just over an hour on Friday night. A statement from the conference cited “unplayable field conditions.” No. 6 seed TCU led No. 2 seed Baylor 5-2 heading into the top of the eighth inning of their elimination game.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gabe Holt had three hits and three RBIs to help top-seeded Texas Tech defeat Kansas 7-5 in a Big 12 Tournament elimination game. Tech will need to beat No. 4 seed West Virginia twice to reach the championship game.

Natonal Headlines

UNDATED (AP) _ Ndamukong Suh is headed to Tampa Bay. The defensive tackle has agreed to terms with the Buccaneers as a replacement for Gerald McCoy, who was released earlier this week after nine seasons with the Bucs. Suh’s a three-time All-Pro who’s been picked for the Pro Bowl five times and has 56 sacks in 142 games with the Lions, Dolphins and Rams. Meanwhile, a person familiar with the meeting says McCoy completed his visit with the Browns without signing a contract.

UNDATED (AP) _ New York Yankees pitcher James Paxton still has discomfort in his ailing left knee. The 30-year-old left-hander hasn’t pitched for the Yankees since May 3. Meanwhile, Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius plans to start a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment that has him returning to the big league team by mid-June. Gregorius is coming back from Tommy John surgery last October.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says second-year manager Dave Martinez’s job is safe for now despite the team’s 20-31 start. The Nationals had lost five straight and owned the fourth-worst in the majors before last night’s 12-10 win over the Marlins. The team has dealt with injures to star hitters Anthony Rendon, Trea Turner, Juan Soto and Ryan Zimmerman, but the biggest culprit has been its combustible bullpen.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Jonas Blixt is the leader through two rounds at Colonial in Fort Worth. Blixt holed out from 132 yards for eagle on the par-4 17th, highlighting a 6-under 64. Blixt was 9 under after his bogey-free round, one stroke better than Kevin Na (nah) and first-round leader Tony Finau. Na shot a 62 for his third score at least that low in his past six rounds on the cozy course made famous by Ben Hogan.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final San Diego 6 Toronto 3

Final Detroit 9 N-Y Mets 8

Final Colorado 8 Baltimore 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 3 Tampa Bay 1

Final Minnesota 11 Chi White Sox 4

Final Houston 4 Boston 3

Final Oakland 6 Seattle 2

Final Texas 4 L-A Angels 3

N-Y Yankees at Kansas City 8:15 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 6 Chi Cubs 5

Final L-A Dodgers 10 Pittsburgh 2

Final Washington 12 Miami 10

Final Philadelphia 6 Milwaukee 4

Final Atlanta 5 St. Louis 2

Final Arizona 18 San Francisco 2