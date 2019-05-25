Report Your Flood Damages

bartoncounty.org

Heavy rains began with a storm system on April 28 and continued through May 9, 2019. Due to saturated soils after a fall/winter of plentiful precipitation, the large amount of precipitation appears to have caused the water table to rise in parts of Barton County and subsequently homeowners are experiencing flooding in basements.

If you are a homeowner/renter within Barton County that has water in your basement, Barton County Emergency Management would like to know your location and when the flooding began. Your information will be compiled and forwarded to the Kansas Division of Emergency Management for them to evaluate for the application of a disaster declaration.

Information to be shared with Emergency Management:

Your Name

Your Address – Street and City

Description of Damages – (i.e. basement flooding, 4 inches from water table; home flooding 8 inches in first floor, etc.)

How to Contact You – By Phone – number, Email – need address, and if there is a better time during the day to contact you.

Please email emermgnt@bartoncounty.org with your information or call 620-793-1919 and leave a message if the line is busy.

If you have damages you may want to document with photographs, list of items damaged, and a timeline of when the flooding started and the amount/depth of water in your basement.

On Monday, May 20, 2019, the Barton County BOCC declared a State of Local Disaster Declaration for the time period of April 28, 2019 through May 9, 2019 as a result of storms that created an imminent threat of flooding due to heavy rains, large hail, high wind damages as well as tornado damages.

Barton County is also preparing to update their Hazard Mitigation plan and this information may be used as part of the planning/update process.