Flood Warning continues for Walnut Creeek in Barton County

The National Weather Service’s Flood Warning for Walnut Creek at Albert remains in effect Saturday morning and will be in effect through Monday afternoon.

At 1:45 AM Saturday morning the stage was 23.5 feet with flood stage set at 24.0 feet. Moderate flooding is forecast. The Weather Service anticipates the Walnut to rise above flood stage by late morning and continue to rise to near 25.0 feet by Sunday morning. The river will fall below flood stage by Monday morning.

A portion of K-96 in Rush County remains closed Saturday morning due to the high water.