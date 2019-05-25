Flood control status for flood warning in Great Bend

Press Release from the City of Great Bend…

The City of Great Bend wants to update citizens on the status of the flood control levy system and river flow. The National Weather Service issued two flood warnings for the area. City staff and officials have been and will continue to monitor the status of our flood control for Great Bend.

City Attorney Bob Suelter said, “We have plenty of capacity for extra water to get it through town should it come our way. Our flood control system is working just as it should.”

City staff drained some of the water from Veterans Memorial Lake to allow more capacity for that area of town should it rain again.

Police and personnel will continue to monitor the situation and media will be notified should anything change.