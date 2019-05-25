Barton County Road Closures/Updated

As a result of the heavy rains, motorists are encouraged to use caution over the weekend when traveling Barton County roads.
US 281 going south from Hoisington remains shut down Saturday morning due to water on the roadway.
** K-96 is closed in Rush County due to high water from Walnut Creek
These are roads are currently barricaded:
NW 10 Ave from Keystone Rd (NW 100 Rd) to K 4 Hwy
NW 20 Ave from Keystone Rd (NW 100 Rd) to K 4 Hwy
NW 30 Ave from Keystone Rd (NW 100 Rd) to K 4 Hwy
Keystone Rd (NW 100 Rd) from US 281 to NW 40 Ave
SE 20 Rd from SE 130 Ave to SE 140 Ave
SE 80 Ave from SE 30 Rd to SE 40 Rd
S Vine St in Hoisington is still barricaded
No travel is recommended:
NE 20 Ave from K 4 Hwy to NE 80 Rd due to very poor road conditions
Trouble Roads/Intersections – These are low spots or intersections that often have water/debris during rain. Travel with extra caution:
1800 Blk of Susank Rd
NW 30 Ave and NW 190 Rd Intersection