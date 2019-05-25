Annual Cottonwood District – Barton County Wheat Plot Field Day

Mark your calendar for the Barton County Extension Wheat Variety Plot Field Day on Thursday, May 30th beginning at 8:30 a.m.

There are 17 varieties of wheat planted side by side. Everyone is invited to come hear about each varieties strengths and weaknesses from NW Area Extension Agronomist Lucas Haag and Extension Plant Pathologist Erick DeWolf. There is always something in the plot to see and learn from and time for Q & A.

Location from Hoisington go N. on the blacktop to Susank; at Susank go 4 miles E. on the blacktop 190 NE Rd., turn S. onto NE 40th Ave. and go ½ mile, plot is on the West side of the road.

Donuts, coffee and juice will be provided courtesy of American Ag Credit and Ed Junior Farm.

All interested people are invited to attend. RSVP not required, but appreciated for the donut count by Tuesday, May 28th call the Great Bend Office at 620-793-1910 or email Brenda bwalton@ksu.edu

In case of inclement weather, it will be held at the Beaver Volunteer Fire Dept. Building.